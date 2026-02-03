NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.14.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE NFI traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,000. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.13.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NFI Group

In other NFI Group news, insider Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,113,821.40. This represents a 6.32% increase in their position. Also, Director Colin Robertson purchased 10,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,785.49. The trade was a 21.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,640 shares of company stock worth $250,305. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.