Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.00 and last traded at $187.2870, with a volume of 104007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.75.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average of $174.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,524,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,560,000 after acquiring an additional 109,932 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,495,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,243 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,488 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,775,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
