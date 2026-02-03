Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.00 and last traded at $187.2870, with a volume of 104007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average of $174.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,524,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,560,000 after acquiring an additional 109,932 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,495,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,243 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,488 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,775,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.