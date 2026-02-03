GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $22.25. GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF shares last traded at $19.7710, with a volume of 3,030,592 shares changing hands.
GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Up 13.1%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44.
GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.5533 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 91.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Company Profile
The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.
