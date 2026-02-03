Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPYYY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Get Centrica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPYYY

Centrica Stock Up 0.1%

Centrica Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 10,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.