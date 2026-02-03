Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.90 and last traded at $117.2710, with a volume of 19436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Arcosa by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

