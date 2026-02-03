Insider Buying: RareX (ASX:REE) Insider Purchases 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

RareX Limited (ASX:REE – Get Free Report) insider James Durrant bought 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$217,000.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -1,865.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RareX Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, and rare earths deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Cummins Range Rare Earths project located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. RareX Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

