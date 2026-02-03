Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.62, but opened at $239.03. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $232.9360, with a volume of 245,108 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 60.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

