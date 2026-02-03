Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. 74,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $14.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income and capital appreciation while seeking to manage the tax consequences of fund distributions. The fund employs a buy-write, or covered call, strategy on a portfolio of primarily large-cap U.S. equities to generate option premium income and to potentially enhance overall total returns. Equity holdings are selected based on fundamental analysis, with an emphasis on high-quality issuers across various sectors.

In constructing its portfolio, ETV integrates a systematic options overlay designed to capture premiums from writing call options on the underlying stock positions.

