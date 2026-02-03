Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,155 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 72,356 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $316.96. 113,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,901. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $321.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

