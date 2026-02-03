Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

EOS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. 61,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,914. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 23.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies. It generates current earnings from option premiums by selling covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 1000 Growth Index, the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index, and the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite Index.

