Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 125,428 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 93,885 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,739 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 416.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,468,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,639,000 after acquiring an additional 511,891 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 142,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 381.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AVES traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. 38,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

