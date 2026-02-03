United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

United Bancorp Price Performance

UBCP traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 3,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080. The company has a market cap of $81.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.39. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 82.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Further Reading

