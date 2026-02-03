Daniel Needham Sells 3,881 Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) EVP Daniel Needham sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $690,818.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $15,717,044. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nucor Stock Up 2.7%

Nucor stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $188.92.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nucor from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

