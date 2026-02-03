MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 0.2% increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 31,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,507. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1987. As part of the MFS Investment Management family, the Trust seeks to provide its shareholders with high current income and preservation of capital. The fund’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a managed portfolio of income-oriented securities within a single, publicly listed vehicle.

The fund primarily invests in a broad mix of preferred stocks, convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds.

