H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $37.8060, with a volume of 72505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 169.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $5,737,553.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,362,881.02. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 26.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

