Head to Head Contrast: Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and 5E Advanced Materials”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $636.34 million 6.18 -$5.91 million $0.42 63.25 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$31.56 million ($7.03) -0.30

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Perimeter Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perimeter Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.9% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perimeter Solutions and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25 5E Advanced Materials 1 1 2 0 2.25

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 285.07%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions 12.26% 17.33% 8.12% 5E Advanced Materials N/A -103.10% -64.96%

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats 5E Advanced Materials on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, and SOLBERG brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.