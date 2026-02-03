Inv Vk Invt Ny Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VTN)

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Performance
VTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $11.86.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile
