Inv Vk Invt Ny Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VTN)

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Performance

VTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

