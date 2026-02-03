Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

NVG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 268,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.98.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing principally in investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal obligations, with an emphasis on credits that are free from federal income tax. It may also invest up to a limited portion of its assets in municipal lease obligations, variable-rate demand notes, and other municipal derivatives.

As a part of the Nuveen family of investment products, NVG is managed by experienced municipal fixed-income professionals who conduct rigorous credit analysis and portfolio construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.