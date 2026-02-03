Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 92,448 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 68,729 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 64.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 119,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Home Bancorp by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.78. 26,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 22.01%.The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Home Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBCP

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company’s core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.