iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 774,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 370,720 shares.The stock last traded at $25.4730 and had previously closed at $25.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,707,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 899,251 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,611,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $5,561,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.