Short Interest in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Declines By 21.1%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,422 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 10,675 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.35% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BETZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,128. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

