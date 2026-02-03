Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.44, but opened at $25.23. Galaxy Digital shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 1,967,750 shares.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $50 price target (implies material upside from current levels). BTIG price target

Analyst support remains: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $50 price target (implies material upside from current levels). Positive Sentiment: Additional broker buy reiterations from Rosenblatt and Canaccord Genuity — these continued positive endorsements can support investor confidence. Rosenblatt note Canaccord note

Additional broker buy reiterations from Rosenblatt and Canaccord Genuity — these continued positive endorsements can support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat on a per‑share basis: Q4 adjusted EPS of $(1.08) topped consensus of $(1.24), which can temper downside expectations vs. street estimates. Earnings beat

Earnings beat on a per‑share basis: Q4 adjusted EPS of $(1.08) topped consensus of $(1.24), which can temper downside expectations vs. street estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Solid liquidity and capital base: reported total equity of ~$3.0B and cash + stablecoins of ~$2.6B as of Dec. 31, 2025 — provides runway but exposure to crypto prices remains key. Press release

Solid liquidity and capital base: reported total equity of ~$3.0B and cash + stablecoins of ~$2.6B as of Dec. 31, 2025 — provides runway but exposure to crypto prices remains key. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping: completed reorganization and domestication to a Delaware entity and Nasdaq listing — reduces structural/legal uncertainty but is already priced in. Reorganization note

Corporate housekeeping: completed reorganization and domestication to a Delaware entity and Nasdaq listing — reduces structural/legal uncertainty but is already priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported appears anomalous/zeroed out (no meaningful signal from the provided short‑interest figures). Investors should treat that data cautiously.

Short interest data reported appears anomalous/zeroed out (no meaningful signal from the provided short‑interest figures). Investors should treat that data cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Large reported losses: Q4 net loss of $482M (adjusted EPS $(1.08)) and full‑year net loss of $241M, driven by depreciation in digital asset prices and ~$160M of one‑time costs — highlights earnings volatility tied to crypto markets. Financial results

GLXY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 18.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,669,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,782 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth $113,435,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at about $53,233,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at about $48,452,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth about $43,525,000.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

