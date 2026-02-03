Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.01 and last traded at $161.1670. 14,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 514,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Landstar System by 79.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 132.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Landstar System by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

