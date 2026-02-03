Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,442,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,519 shares.The stock last traded at $35.8210 and had previously closed at $35.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.