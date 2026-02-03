iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,469,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,456 shares.The stock last traded at $29.4040 and had previously closed at $29.19.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $1.168 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.9%. This is an increase from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.
