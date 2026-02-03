iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,469,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,456 shares.The stock last traded at $29.4040 and had previously closed at $29.19.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $1.168 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.9%. This is an increase from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,968,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,285,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 455,884 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,263,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,178.7% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 428,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 395,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 703,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 363,998 shares during the last quarter.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

