SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 25,702 shares.The stock last traded at $152.5130 and had previously closed at $155.87.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index consists of companies active in the United States capital markets that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), or another the United States national securities exchange (NASDAQ)/ National Market System (NMS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.