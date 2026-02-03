SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 658,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 375,966 shares.The stock last traded at $69.4130 and had previously closed at $68.15.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

