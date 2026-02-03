Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) versus Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Head-To-Head Survey

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oracle and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 2 11 25 3 2.71 Triple P 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Oracle currently has a consensus price target of $297.89, indicating a potential upside of 93.73%. Given Oracle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than Triple P.

This table compares Oracle and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 25.28% 70.60% 9.22% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oracle and Triple P”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $61.02 billion 7.24 $12.44 billion $5.32 28.90 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Risk & Volatility

Oracle has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oracle beats Triple P on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Triple P

(Get Free Report)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.