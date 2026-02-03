Short Interest in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Declines By 22.3%

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,194 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 45,321 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,706,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,033,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 99,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,784,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,203,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 3.0%

NYSEARCA XNTK traded down $8.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.29. 14,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,445. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $295.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.62.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

