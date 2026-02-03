QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.8460, with a volume of 24598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The firm has a market cap of $676.18 million, a PE ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,439,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 261,802 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 137,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in QuinStreet by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

