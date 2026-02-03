Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,968 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 4,578 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Indra Sistemas Trading Down 10.5%

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Shares of ISMAY stock traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886. Indra Sistemas has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

Further Reading

