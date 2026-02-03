Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 3rd

Gaxos.ai, BigBear.ai, and OneStream are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Artificial intelligence stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business or significant revenues are tied to developing, providing, or enabling AI technologies — including AI software, cloud platforms, data services, and specialized hardware like AI chips. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the growth potential of AI but often carry higher volatility and concentration risk, so it’s important to distinguish firms with genuine AI capabilities and durable revenue streams from those that merely market themselves as “AI” plays. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Gaxos.ai (GXAI)

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

OneStream (OS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on OS

Recommended Stories