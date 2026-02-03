Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.1850, with a volume of 121546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Legend Biotech from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 102.6% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with research and development operations in Shanghai, the company leverages a global infrastructure to advance innovative cellular therapies. Legend Biotech pursues a strategy of strategic collaboration to extend its reach, most notably through its partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The company’s lead asset, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (commercially marketed as Carvykti), is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.