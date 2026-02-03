Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.14 and last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 96969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOLS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Get Solstice Advanced Mat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Trading Up 3.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,275,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $130,269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,682,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth about $22,277,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,987,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.