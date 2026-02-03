Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.14 and last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 96969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOLS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Solstice Advanced Mat Trading Up 3.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,275,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $130,269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,682,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth about $22,277,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,987,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

