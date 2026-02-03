Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. 53,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-advantaged income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objective by primarily acquiring dividend-paying equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, with a focus on businesses that have demonstrated a track record of consistent cash distributions. EVT may also invest in American depositary receipts and other securities that offer favorable tax treatment for U.S.

