Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.68. Osisko Development shares last traded at $3.4750, with a volume of 389,479 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Osisko Development Stock Up 4.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $899.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Development Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Development

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of high-quality precious and base metal projects in stable jurisdictions. The company’s strategy centers on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, zinc and lead deposits that offer the potential for scalable, long-life operations. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Osisko Development operates primarily across Western Canada.

The company’s flagship asset is the Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia, where it is engaged in step-out drilling, resource definition and permitting activities aimed at building a robust mineral inventory.

