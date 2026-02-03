Short Interest in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Declines By 13.8%

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 555 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 644 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $3,473,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Down 2.0%

IBUY traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. 4,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017. The company has a market cap of $138.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.52. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

