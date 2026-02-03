Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Ford Motor has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,922,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,314,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.