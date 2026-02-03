Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.66% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

MRVL stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,138,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,279,501. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $121.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $5,864,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 361,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

