Short Interest in Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Declines By 15.2%

Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 118,483 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 139,698 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eagleford Energy Stock Performance

Eagleford Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 26,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 million and a PE ratio of 21.01. Eagleford Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Eagleford Energy had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 31.81%.

About Eagleford Energy

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

