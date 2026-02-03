Citigroup Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 636,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45.

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $773,404.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,859.83. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Schwan sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $415,298.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,321,978.59. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 145,508 shares of company stock worth $10,233,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

