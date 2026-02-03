EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.8010, with a volume of 2901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 613,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,807 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser. BSVO was launched on Aug 31, 2011 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

