Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Williams Trading set a $54.00 price objective on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,424,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,657,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $36.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 95.3% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 739.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

