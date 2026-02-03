Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

NQP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 64,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania state income taxes. Launched in the early 1980s, the Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local government entities within Pennsylvania, targeting bonds that finance public infrastructure, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and utility projects.

Under its 80% asset policy, the Fund allocates the majority of its portfolio to bonds rated ‘BBB’ or higher, emphasizing general obligation and revenue-secured municipal debt.

