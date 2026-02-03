Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 211.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Coty to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on Coty in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 2,119,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Coty by 16.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Coty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coty by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Coty by 10.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

