Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Price

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.13. 123,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,494. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $213,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,741,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,073,000 after purchasing an additional 515,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,545,000 after purchasing an additional 285,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8,812.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 277,497 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 268,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

