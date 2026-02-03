Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$106.00 to C$107.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Imperial Oil traded as high as C$144.59 and last traded at C$143.44, with a volume of 336947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$140.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Desjardins boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$114.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. CIBC cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$101.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$113.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 10.00%. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

