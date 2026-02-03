Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 153,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund primarily acquires a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in California, focusing on investment-grade bonds. These securities typically include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other taxable or tax-advantaged instruments that finance public projects such as transportation, education and utilities.

In managing the portfolio, the fund’s investment team applies rigorous credit research to identify issuers with strong balance sheets, stable revenue streams and manageable debt levels.

