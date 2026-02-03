Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $143.76 and last traded at $144.0080, with a volume of 8585096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.40.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.27.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $145 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling upside from institutional research. Read More.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $145 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling upside from institutional research. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $156 but kept an “overweight” rating — a sign large brokers still see meaningful upside after the Q4 results. Read More.

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $156 but kept an “overweight” rating — a sign large brokers still see meaningful upside after the Q4 results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and analysis highlight XOM’s Q4 beat driven by Permian and Guyana output, which improves near-term cash flow and supports valuation arguments. Read More.

Coverage and analysis highlight XOM’s Q4 beat driven by Permian and Guyana output, which improves near-term cash flow and supports valuation arguments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Morningstar notes continued execution and that Exxon is on track for its 2030 targets — a longer-term constructive signal for investors focused on strategy and returns. Read More.

Morningstar notes continued execution and that Exxon is on track for its 2030 targets — a longer-term constructive signal for investors focused on strategy and returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commentary framing Exxon as a strong-value name despite weakness in oil prices may attract value-oriented and dividend-focused buyers. Read More.

Commentary framing Exxon as a strong-value name despite weakness in oil prices may attract value-oriented and dividend-focused buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga summarizes a mix of analyst forecast revisions following the Q4 report — helpful for tracking consensus estimates but not a single directional catalyst. Read More.

Benzinga summarizes a mix of analyst forecast revisions following the Q4 report — helpful for tracking consensus estimates but not a single directional catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A longer-form piece on dividend stocks mentions the sector and income appeal; this is background context that may support interest from income-focused investors but is not a direct company catalyst. Read More.

A longer-form piece on dividend stocks mentions the sector and income appeal; this is background context that may support interest from income-focused investors but is not a direct company catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane downgraded XOM from “neutral” to “underperform” with a $125 price target — a bearish, high-profile call that can weigh on sentiment and pressure the stock. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluebird Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $603.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.