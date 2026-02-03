Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Rises By 29.7%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 96,780 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 74,601 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
MediPharm Labs Price Performance
Shares of MEDIF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile
MediPharm Labs Corporation is a Canada-based company focused on the extraction, formulation and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. Through proprietary processes and a GMP-compliant facility in Mississauga, Ontario, the company produces high-purity distillates, isolates and advanced formulations tailored to both medical and adult-use markets.
The company’s core offerings include THC and CBD distillates, crystalline isolates, softgel capsules, oral thin films and sterile injectable products.
